Asylum seeker and pandemic volunteer detained by Home Office

An asylum seeker who helped the vulnerable during the pandemic has been detained at an immigration centre.
Richard Nomba, who fled the Democratic Republic of Congo, was taken from his Swansea home to Brook House removal centre, at Gatwick Airport.
Speaking from the detention centre, Mr Nomba said he was detained on Tuesday having arrived in Swansea in June 2018.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Mr Nomba said he fled DR Congo after escaping from custody.
During his imprisonment, he said he was denied access to a lawyer.
The 50-year old, who has been living in Brynhyfryd, Swansea, said he had been held as he was a political opponent to the DR Congo government and that he fears being locked up again if he is returned.
He said: "I have been detained since Tuesday. They took me to Bridgend and then I went to Bedford.
"This morning they transferred me to Gatwick and to Brook House detention centre."
He said he was being kept in a room alone because he has high blood pressure and that the centre was noisy.
"You can hear the noise people are making," he said.
"It is not good at all."
Mr Nomba, whose wife is in South Africa with the rest of his family, said he was expecting to be interviewed by officials next week.
The officer of his MP, Swansea East's Caroline Harris, confirmed it had been working with Mr Nomba on his asylum case since 2021.
Swansea Stand Up To Racism pointed out that now is Refugee Week, described online as: "For people who have sought safety in the UK to share their experiences".
It said a friend of Mr Nomba's called it "cruel irony" the Home Office detained him this week.
Mr Nomba, was featured on the National Lottery Community Fund's website for his voluntary work.
It said after arriving in Swansea in June 2018 he started volunteering in a charity shop before helping at the Congolese Development Project (CDP), an organisation that assists Congolese immigrants.
Mr Nomba packaged up parcels and delivered them to people who were vulnerable, isolated and in need, said the National Lottery Community Fund.
It said on one occasion he helped a pregnant woman, quoting him as saying: "She had been in her room for two days without food because she couldn't stand up and had a prescription for medicine that she needed.
"So I said OK, tell me where your pharmacy is. I came back a couple of hours later with her medicine. She was very happy."
Theodore Manzambi, from the CPD said Mr Nomba had been asked by immigration officials to sign a national return command, one of the final stages of a deportation order, but had "refused to sign until he gets a solicitor".
He is now trying to get a legal firm in London to take on his case, Mr Manzambi added.