NHS: Hywel Dda unveils five sites for new hospital
Five sites in contention for a new £1.3bn hospital in west Wales have been named by Hywel Dda health board.
It wants to build a new facility on the Carmarthenshire-Pembrokeshire border, which ultimately will lead to the end of emergency care at Withybush and Glangwili hospitals.
The first location is on the edge of Narberth near the A478, while a further two are on the outskirts of Whitland.
The other two are near St Clears.
Hywel Dda's director of strategic development and operational planning Lee Davies said it was a "step closer to selecting a site for the new hospital".
A business case for the new hospital, which will look after urgent and planned care, has been submitted to the Welsh government.
It and Hywel Dda will pick the site, though local people are being asked to "score" the locations.
The new hospital, which could cost £1.3bn, is not expected to be built until at least 2029.
It was proposed as part of an NHS shake-up in west Wales amid fears services were spread too thinly and could collapse because of rising demand and staff shortages.
In February, the planned downgrade of Withybush hospital led to protests who wanted to retain emergency services there.
There were worries extra travel to a new hospital could cost lives.
Demonstrator Moira Lewis, from Goodwick, said at the time: "We are so far away from other hospitals.
"It's 44 miles from Goodwick to Carmarthen, and ambulances don't turn up as quickly as they could.
"This will all add to the pressure. At the end of the day, somebody could die before they arrive."