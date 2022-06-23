Rapist in Ammanford filmed sex attack on victim's phone
- Published
A man who used his victim's phone to film himself raping her while she slept has been jailed for 10 years.
Cameron Hassan, 32, changed his plea to guilty after the video of the rape in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, was played to the jury during the trial.
Judge Geraint Walters told him at Swansea Crown Court that it was "hard to imagine a greater act of degradation to a woman".
Hassan, of no fixed address, must also register as a sex offender for life.
Prosecutor Nicola Powell told the court that the woman said she would "never have consented to intercourse while she slept."
Record of violence
The video showed Hassan, who has a record of violence and threats of violence to women, using abusive language and he told the woman to "wake up" as he raped her in August 2021.
He then encouraged her back to sleep as she stirred.
When the woman woke fully, she was heard on the recording saying: "don't" and "just please get off".
In a police interview Hassan said the woman was "pretending to be asleep" and that it was "role play".
The woman was not present at court for the sentencing.
In a victim impact statement she said she now has "massive trust issues", that she has difficulty with intimacy and often "wakes up sweating with bizarre dreams".
She described her experience as "horrific" and said she had been diagnosed with depression.
'No respect for women at all'
"I don't trust what people tell me anymore. I don't see my friends any more. I've isolated myself. I don't want to feel in fear any more".
Judge Geraint Walters told Hassan: "Watching that film was difficult for any right thinking individual.
"You can be seen committing the offence as a result of your own choice to film it.
"What that film shows and from everything I've read, you have no respect for women at all. It's hard to imagine an act of greater degradation for a woman than that which I both saw and heard in that film," he added.
The court heard that Hassan had 92 previous criminal offences and was on licence at the time he raped the woman. There were no previous sexual offences, but there were previous offences of violence and harassment to women.