Mumbles: Five people and dog rescued from sunken boat
- Published
Five people and a dog had a "lucky" escape when they were rescued from a boat that sank after hitting rocks on the south Wales coast.
A passing off-duty lifeboat crew member raised the alarm after spotting the stricken boat near Mumbles, Swansea.
Mumbles Coastguard Cliff Rescue Team said the boat sank "within seconds" but they were able to help everyone scramble to safety.
Rescuers said the boat was overloaded and had no safety equipment on board.
In a social media post, the Coastguard said: "So lucky this happened at the base of a cliff to allow a short time in the water and a scramble to safety.
"Some non-swimmers on board clearly badly shaken by the ordeal."
They added: "Engine was unresponsive at best and practically zero safety equipment and totally overloaded.
"They had no means of raising the alarm. Lifeboat crew member called it in whilst sitting on the beach with her family. We were on scene in minutes with the lifeboat.
"The engine fell off and the boat broke in 2. Lucky lucky people."