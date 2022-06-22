Cardiff: Boy, 13, dies after swimming in River Taff
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river with friends.
Emergency services were called to the River Taff near Forest Farm Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff, at about 16:45 BST on Tuesday after reports of a missing child.
His body was discovered about an hour later following a search by fire crews, the Coastguard and a police helicopter.
The boy's family have been informed and are being supported by police.
Det Insp Abi Biddle said: "Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated.
"The coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing."