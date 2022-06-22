Cardiff: Boy, 13, dies after swimming in River Taff

River search
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service joined the search in the River Taff in Cardiff

A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river with friends.

Emergency services were called to the River Taff near Forest Farm Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff, at about 16:45 BST on Wednesday after reports of a missing child.

His body was discovered about an hour later following a search by fire crews, the Coastguard and a police helicopter.

The boy's family have been informed and are being supported by police.

Det Insp Abi Biddle said: "Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated.

"The coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing."

Emergency services near the scene of the incident

