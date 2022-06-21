Cardiff: Cyclist hands himself in after boy, four, knocked down
- Published
A 21-year-old man has handed himself into police after a four-year-old boy was knocked down by a delivery cyclist in Cardiff city centre.
South Wales Police appealed for witnesses after the incident in Church Street on 1 May.
The boy was treated for cuts to his face which needed to be glued.
The man, from Swansea, has also written a letter apologising to the boy and his mum. Police also said inquiries are ongoing.
