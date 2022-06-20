Pontypridd: Woman charged with murder after man stabbed
- Published
A woman is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man who died from a stab wound.
Steven John Davies' body was found at a property in Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
Carrie McGuiness, 34, of Ynys Close, Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Davies' family said their lives "had been ripped apart".
A post-mortem examination into the 39-year-old's death concluded he had died from a stab wound.
"My beautiful baby boy who has been tragically taken from us," his mother Donna and sister Adrianne said in a statement.
"We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated. Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.
"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone.
"He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."
Nicknamed "Hagi", they said he was loved by everyone who met him and was very popular in the Pontypridd and wider Rhondda areas.
South Wales Police said it wanted to speak to anyone who saw Mr Davies between Thursday, 2 June and Saturday, 11 June.
Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis said: "Steven was most commonly known by his nickname 'Hagi' and was well-known throughout Glyncoch, Rhydfelin and Llwynypia.
"We are trying to piece together his movements."