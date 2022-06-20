Eurovision 2023: Principality Stadium keen to host song contest
Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 would be the "cherry on the top" of 20 years of holding enormous events, according to the Principality Stadium.
Cities across the UK have expressed interest in staging the 2023 contest if it ends up in the UK.
Organisers are in talks with the BBC after saying this year's winner Ukraine, which would normally stage the next event, cannot because of the war.
Now the Cardiff stadium has said it would be up for the challenge.
If the stadium was to host the contest, it would be the first time it had been held in Wales.
A stadium spokesman said: "We would relish the opportunity to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here at Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
"We have a 20-year history of successfully hosting the biggest music artists and sporting events in the world, and to add Eurovision, the world's biggest and much-loved music competition to the list, would be the cherry on top of the last two decades."
On the weekend Stereophonics and Tom Jones played the venue in front of 60,000 fans.
"We are a nation of singers, the land of song, and there's no better sound than a packed Principality Stadium," the spokesman added.
"Given our history and experience as a multi-event arena, we're confident we could deliver an outstanding event, and, if the UK is a consideration for 2023, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss this in detail."
Welsh winners back bid
Nicky Stevens, from Brotherhood of Man, told Jason Mohammad on BBC Radio Wales it would be "great" if the stadium held the event.
The band won the 1976 competition with Save Your Kisses for Me.
The singer, from Carmarthen, said: "We think of the UK, all these countries from Europe they think of London. They don't even think of Northern Ireland, or Wales or Scotland. It's always London.
"It's the biggest song contest on the planet. Which is the country that is the land of song? Which is the country where everybody has music in their blood? It's Wales.
"How lovely for visitors to learn of the Welsh culture and what we are famous for.
"Let's face it, if Cardiff can handle thousands of rugby fans on an international day the Eurovision is going to be a piece of cake."
Traditionally, the winning country is asked to host the following year's contest.
The show's organisers decided, after a "full assessment and feasibility study", that the event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine.
That is due to the ongoing war following Russia's invasion. So, they turned to the UK.
Kyiv has said it disagreed with the European Broadcasting Union's decision and would appeal.