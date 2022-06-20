Biker dies in hospital after collision in Newport
- Published
A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a collision in Newport.
The crash happened on Queensway, Llanwern, at about 19:10 BST on Thursday.
Although paramedics were called to the scene, Gwent Police force said the biker, from the Cardiff area, later died in hospital.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage taken at the time to help with their investigation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.