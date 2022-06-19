Cardiff Bay: Three in hospital after chemical leak reports
Three people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after reports of a chemical leak, South Wales Police has said.
People have been advised to keep doors and windows closed around Queen Alexandra Docks, Butetown, Cardiff Bay.
Specialist teams from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called out shortly after 11:00 BST.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The ambulance service said it sent a rapid response car, ambulance, a duty operations manager and its hazardous area response team to the scene.