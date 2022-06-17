Phil Bennett: Memorial service at Llanelli Parc Y Scarlets
A memorial service for Welsh rugby legend Phil Bennett will be held next week at the Scarlets' ground in Llanelli.
Details have been announced of the commemoration to the former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain and fly-half, who died aged 73 on Sunday.
It will be at Parc Y Scarlets from 11:00 BST on Friday, 24 June.
The club said it will be open to all and people are welcome to wear any rugby jersey in honour of his legacy.
When they announced his death, Scarlets called him "one of the all-time legends of the game and widely regarded as the greatest player to wear the Scarlets jersey".
The club said the service would not be streamed in any format.
Doors will open at 09.30 BST.