Pembrokeshire: Detectorists' finds declared treasure
Metal detectorists have uncovered jewellery including gold and silver rings from as far back as the 12th Century in Pembrokeshire.
The county's acting senior coroner Paul Bennett has now declared the five finds treasure.
They include a medieval and post-medieval brooch, thimble and rings.
All were found by metal detectorists, a hobby which has become more popular in recent years with BBC TV show Detectorists cited as a reason why.
A 13th or early 14th Century silver brooch was found by Lee Evans on land in Cilgerran on 16 May, 2021.
Vaughan Thomas discovered a medieval silver finger ring in a field in the community of St David's and the Cathedral Close on 5 October, 2018.
A 17th Century piece of a decorated silver thimble and a post-medieval gold and enamel ring was discovered by Jake Webster on 4 and 20 June, 2020 respectively, in Wiston.
Mr Webster also found a fragment of a medieval silver ring on 6 November, 2020, whilst in Llawhaden. The ring is from the 12th to 13th Century.
Scolton Manor Museum, near Haverfordwest, and Narberth Museum have expressed interest in acquiring the finds.