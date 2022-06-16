Falklands War: Cardiff ceremony held for Wales' veterans
- Published
Falklands War veterans and the families of those who did not return have laid wreaths at a memorial ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
More than 250 British troops did not return home, including 32 Welsh Guards.
First Minister Mark Drakeford, civic leaders and representatives of the military paid their respects at the ceremony in Cardiff.
Veterans and their families also gathered for a commemoration service at the city's Llandaff Cathedral.
A task force of soldiers, sailors and airmen was sent to the Falkland Islands, off the coast of Argentina, in 1982 to defend them against an Argentine invasion.
Close to 1,000 people were killed in the conflict and no British regiment suffered more causalities than the Welsh Guards.
It lost 32 men, killed on 8 June 1982 when Argentine jets bombed the support ship RFA Sir Galahad.
One of the veterans at the ceremony, 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment platoon Sgt Manny Manfred, from Newcastle Emlyn, said the loss of the Sir Galahad and the bombing of RFA Sir Tristam, was hard on the morale of the British troops.
A lot of people suffered, not only those who lost their lives but those who remain. Today and we are remembering them in this celebration," he said.
Mr Drakeford also paid tribute to those who went to the Falklands 40 years ago and "never came back".
"They've left behind families and people who loved them and for them, the world was never the same again," he said.
Rosaleen Moriarty-Simmonds, the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, said it was "absolutely important" to have commemorations "so we don't forget".
"There are generations of children who know nothing about the Falklands War," she said.
"It's important that they do learn about it and they do get to see that there's respect for the veterans.
"They are still actually suffering the effects of the Falklands War…. the effect that it's had on their mental health has lasted for decades."