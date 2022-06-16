Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death
A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard.
John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car.
The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he died three days later on 20 July 2021.
Coroner Kate Sutherland recorded a narrative conclusion, finding his death was due to natural causes contributed to by burns and heatstroke.
Mr Dutton was found by a bystander who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
His wife Lorraine told the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, that her husband had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), having been a very heavy smoker who sometimes spent up to £200 a week on cigarettes.
Doctors who treated Mr Dutton were puzzled by the burns down his left torso and thigh.
He was found near a battery charger beside the open bonnet of his car, but Home Office pathologist Dr Bryan Rogers told the inquest the burns were not caused by acid or electrocution.
Dr Rogers said the former factory worker probably suffered a medical episode while working on his car and slumped against the hot bodywork before managing to stagger back to his walking aid.
"He must have been in that position for some time," he said, adding that the burns could have been caused through his thin clothing.
The inquest heard that the temperature on 17 July was 25C (80F).
Dr Rogers gave the cause of death as cardiac failure and COPD, with superficial burns and heatstroke as contributory factors.
"There is no doubt that he had heatstroke," said Dr Rogers.
"People with heart and lung problems are susceptible to heatstroke."