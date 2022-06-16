Covid: Anti-vaxxer jailed for north Wales jab centres vandalism
- Published
An anti-vaxxer has been jailed for smashing windows with rocks at two north Wales Covid vaccination centres.
Paul Edwards, 58, of Warrington, Cheshire, was found guilty of two counts of damaging property in Llandudno and St Asaph in December .
Judge Rhys Rowlands concluded his conduct was "arrogant and particularly egregious".
He was handed a 21-month custodial sentence at the hearing at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.
Edwards was arrested by North Wales Police after damaging five windows at a vaccination centre in Llandudno, Conwy county, on 14 December 2021, the court was told.
Prosecutor Anna Price said he also vandalised 25 windows at the Optic building on St Asaph business park, Denbighshire, the following evening, breaking only one pane at that vaccination centre.
No disruption was caused to the vaccination programme in St Asaph.
"Both incidents involve attacks on wider society," said judge Rhys Rowlands.
The judge added Edwards had "genuinely and strongly held views which were critical of official policies and laws" to protect the population, but said he could not break the law to impose his views on others, who saw the jabs as a lifeline.
He added: "You haven't shown any insight to the harm your behaviour caused, or its potential to have caused, vulnerable individuals.
"You intended to break into both premises and cause far more damage."
Edwards, who represented himself, told the jury he had been trying to obstruct the vaccination programme which was putting the public "in danger".
He also said there had been "deliberate scaremongering" about the pandemic and there was "censorship" in Britain.