Tourism: Wales needs to ditch 'sheep, rain and rugby' brand
- Published
Wales needs a rebrand according to tourism industry bosses.
Zip World director Sean Taylor wants to "get away from sheep, wet weather and...rugby".
He said Wales should promote adventure tourism, local food and drink, and heritage sites instead.
Focusing on culture and the Welsh language would also attract visitors, other business leaders told MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee.
"At the moment, I think we get overshadowed quite a bit.
"You've got the Royal Family down in London, you've got tartan and Loch Ness in Scotland and in Ireland you've got Guinness," Mr Taylor told MPs.
"If you look at the brand in Wales it is fairly weak compared to the Irish brand and the Scottish brand in particular."
"I think we definitely need to get away from sheep, wet weather and - even as a president of my local rugby club - rugby as well, because football has come to the fore now," he said.
Other suggestions from tourism bosses included more use of the country's Welsh name Cymru, rather than the English version Wales.
"The language needs to be weaponised as an advantage, not a threat," Mr Taylor added.
"I feel like there's often negative connotations about the language. But our international and English visitors love the use of the Welsh language.
"We get school groups from England and by the time they leave they can say 'bore da', 'prynhawn da', 'croeso'. They love it, they embrace it."
Zip World now has five locations in Wales, including Penrhyn Quarry, described as the fastest zip line in the world.
Portmeirion Cymru's Ian Roberts said tourists who come to their Italian influenced tourist village near Porthmadog, enjoy hearing Welsh being spoken, hearing that it is vibrant and alive.
"We've always put a strong emphasis on the culture, tradition and the language. Over 90% of the people who work in Portmeirion speak Welsh," he said.
"We think it could be used more, including the use of the term Cymru other than Wales," he added.
The business leaders, who included Paul Lewin from Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway and Penderyn Distillery chief executive Stephen Davies called on the Welsh Government to increase its tourism budget.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
They want better communication about Wales' identity and why people should visit.
Drop in visits
The calls come as the latest figures on overseas visitors to Wales show the impact of the Covid pandemic.
There was an 89% drop in overseas visitors staying overnight in Wales in 2021, compared to 2019.
There were 116,000 overnight visits to Wales, according to the International Passenger Survey figures, published by ONS.
Meanwhile, Cardiff was the 17th in the top 20 towns and cities in the UK, outside London, for visits by foreign tourists, with 35,000 overnight stays. This was below Coventry, Luton and Nottingham, but above Sheffield, Chester and Bath. Manchester was top, overtaking Edinburgh for the first time.
Mr Lewin, who manages the UK's longest heritage railway, said: "What is common to all the tourist attractions in Wales is the setting. It is the wonderful environment, the wonderful scenery and how accessible it is compared to many other places."
Penderyn's Mr Davies, who exports Welsh single malt whisky to over 40 countries, said he did not get the sense Wales was "selling itself".
"There's a huge opportunity to improve communication with visitors that do come into Wales, because they've come here, they've made the effort. Let's keep them here or bring them back."