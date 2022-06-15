Wrexham fatal crash: Lee Pemberton 'kind and generous'
A construction worker killed in a crash in Wrexham county had recently celebrated the birth of his daughter.
Lee Pemberton, 44, from the Rhos area of Wrexham, died following the collision on the A525 near Whitchurch, Shropshire, on Sunday.
The white Ford Transit van he was driving collided with a red Ford Focus close to the A539 junction for Hanmer just before 18:00 BST.
His family said the father-of-four was "kind, generous and full of energy".
"Lee was a loving father to Ellie, Benny, Beau and Raya-Mae, who he sadly leaves behind," they said in a statement.
"Lee and his partner Gemma have recently celebrated the birth of their first child, Raya-Mae who is only nine weeks old. [They] loved their time together and have made very precious memories together as a family.
"He dedicated a lot of his time to his family and friends and was always helping others before himself. He really did have a good heart.
"Lee will be sadly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have him in their lives."
North Wales Police is trying to trace the driver of a blue car, possibly a BMW or similar, which was travelling from the direction of Whitchurch towards Bangor-on-Dee just before the collision.