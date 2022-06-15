Covid: Anti-vax campaigner vandalised vaccination centres
An anti-vax campaigner caused £11,000 worth of damage at two Covid vaccination centres because he believed the jab was a "public danger".
Paul Edwards, 58, of Warrington, smashed 30 windows at north Wales centres over two nights in December.
He targeted a centre in Llandudno before vandalising the OpTIC building on St Asaph business park.
Edwards was found guilty at Mold Crown Court of two counts of damaging property.
He told the jury he had been trying to obstruct the vaccination programme which was putting the public "in danger" and also claimed there had been "deliberate scaremongering" over the pandemic.
Betsi Cadwaldr health board praised staff and volunteers at the time for continuing with its booster rollout despite the damage.
As of 9 June, more than 7.3 million Covid jabs have been given in Wales
Numbers in critical care with Covid are averaging eight a day, the same as a week ago, latest figures show. This is the lowest number since mid-July last year.
Edwards will be sentenced on Thursday.