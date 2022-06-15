Pontypridd woman jailed for spitting in police officer's face
A hospital patient has been jailed for spitting in a police officer's face.
Ria Evans, 41, became aggressive towards staff and other patients at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital while waiting for treatment on 5 June.
She was escorted outside by security and later spat in the face of a female police officer who was trying to calm her down, South Wales Police said.
Evans, of Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, was jailed for 24 weeks at Merthyr Crown Court for assaulting a police officer.
Supt Matt Codd said protecting officers was a priority for the force.
He said: "Assaulting an officer who is trying to carry out their duties - in this instance offering to try to help the woman involved - won't be tolerated.
"Assaults on police officers and front-line staff have a significant impact on individuals both physically and psychologically."
He added: "Whilst the nature of policing is such that it requires officers to handle difficult and hostile situations, assaults upon them are serious matters and wholly unacceptable.
"We are committed to preventing and decreasing the number of assaults on our staff and an effective way of achieving this is to ensure perpetrators of assaults on police, without fail, are arrested, charged and put before the courts."