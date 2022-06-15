Anglesey: Carer stuck off after stealing from Alzheimer's patient
A carer jailed for emptying the bank account of a 93-year-old with Alzheimer's disease while she was in hospital has been struck off.
Mandy Murphy, of Rhosneigr, Anglesey, stole £9,210 after using a spare key to get into Winifred Egerton's house.
The 52-year-old was jailed for 16 months in January after admitting fraud and burglary offences.
She has now been banned from working as a carer in Wales following a fitness to practise hearing.
Murphy was one of a team of carers who tended to Ms Egerton at her home in Benllech.
When she was admitted to hospital in October 2020, Murphy used a spare key to go into her home, and in 16 visits stole a total of £9,210, Caernarfon Crown Court heard earlier this year.
The fraud was discovered by Ms Egerton's daughter in February 2021, after she noticed items had gone missing.
Addicted to shopping
Murphy, a grandmother, was seen on CCTV withdrawing money from Ms Egerton's Post Office account, which was left empty.
Murphy, who had repaid the money, told police that she was in debt and had stopped taking medication.
She said she was addicted to shopping, having spent the money on clothes, presents and carpets.
A Social Care Wales fitness to practise hearing found the charges against her proven.
She was removed from the register and cannot return to work as a domiciliary care worker or any other care role in Wales.