Briton Ferry: One in hospital as bridge closed following crash

A483Traffic Wales
Multiple roads have been shut to prevent access to Briton Ferry bridge, Neath Port Talbot

Multiple roads have been shut and one person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash.

Britton Ferry bridge, in Neath Port Talbot, was closed in both directions following the crash at about 16:00 BST.

An ambulance and air ambulance attended, and one patient was driven to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

The A48 McDonald's roundabout, A483 Amazon roundabout and J42 of the M4 Eastbound have all been closed to prevent access to the bridge.

The roads are likely to be remain shut until around 22:00, with South Wales Police advising motorists to avoid the area.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics