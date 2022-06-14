Briton Ferry: One in hospital as bridge closed following crash
- Published
Multiple roads have been shut and one person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash.
Britton Ferry bridge, in Neath Port Talbot, was closed in both directions following the crash at about 16:00 BST.
An ambulance and air ambulance attended, and one patient was driven to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
The A48 McDonald's roundabout, A483 Amazon roundabout and J42 of the M4 Eastbound have all been closed to prevent access to the bridge.
The roads are likely to be remain shut until around 22:00, with South Wales Police advising motorists to avoid the area.
⚠️Update⚠️19:46— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 14, 2022
Congestion on the #M4 now clear, however both the #A483 Fabian Way, #A48 Briton Ferry bridge & #M4 J42 Eastbound slip remain shut due to a police incident.
The roads are likely to be remain shut for the next two hours. Use an alternative route if possible. https://t.co/QVNNCOeFbD