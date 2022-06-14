Cost of living: Landlords fear “massive housing crisis” By Will Fyfe

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Tenants could face less choice and higher prices if new rules drive landlords out of the market

Landlords in Wales say they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes over concerns about new housing rules.

Longer 'no fault' eviction periods are among a raft of delayed changes, now set to be introduced in December.

However many landlords say "uncertainty" around the rules could push them to sell and potentially create a "housing crisis" for tenants.

The Welsh government said it would do it all it could to ensure landlords had time to make necessary preparations.

It comes as Shelter Cymru said it was seeing twice the number of tenants being subjected to the evictions.

Claire Green, from Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said she could no longer take the "risk" of being a landlord.

The single mum said she had already sold several of her properties.

She blames the Renting Homes (Wales) Act for placing too much risk on landlords.

Some landlords said it could ultimately result in fewer properties and higher prices.

"There are a number of clauses coming in which could potentially send some people with a smaller portfolio like myself bankrupt," Ms Green said.

"A couple of properties, I was making very little profit on," she added. "I didn't feel confident enough to be continuing to self-manage and I just thought I can't do this anymore."

Image caption, Landlord Claire Green says new housing rules have forced her to sell-off homes

Claire said many smaller landlords are worried about a shortening of the notice period a landlord must give for a 'no-fault' eviction, from two months to six.

"It's not a nice thing to have to give your tenant notice, however, there are situations that landlords find themselves in, be it through a divorce or financial difficulty and other situations, where they do need to give notice," she said.

She added that landlords are having to adapt to complete changes in how contracts work.

"When I found out that I was also going to have to replace that straightforward tenancy agreement with a lengthy contract, it was a no-brainer for me because I just haven't got the time.

"I work full-time, I'm a single mother and I haven't got the time to be doing this kind of additional work."

She said even though she had not needed to issue 'no-fault' eviction notices to any tenants, she might have to consider it in the future in order to offload properties.

Chris Coates, who runs a Facebook group for more than 600 landlords in Wales, said he was seeing discussions about selling up and quitting on an "almost daily basis".

Image caption, Chris Coates says many landlords are anxious about the new rules

"In my experience the vast majority of landlords are good, decent people that want to do the right thing," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainty right now and a lot of anxiety among landlords.

"My fear is that there are going to be a lot of landlords who decide to sell and there's going to be a reduction in the amount of rental stock.

"Landlords could also be so anxious about who they let their property to that it will affect the ability of our most vulnerable tenants to find somewhere to live."

What are the rule changes for renting in Wales?

Two types of contracts, one for community landlords and their tenants and one for private landlords and their tenants.

Landlords must ensure all properties are fit for human habitation, including natural lighting, working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and anti-damp standards.

The minimum period for 'no fault' evictions is being extended from two to six months for new tenants from December.

If a tenant breaches their contract the minimum notice period is one month or shorter in cases of anti-social behaviour or serious rent arrears.

The Welsh government had planned to introduce the new housing law in July, but that has now been postponed until December, in part to "allow more time for landlords" to prepare.

Shelter Cymru said the delay had been a "great surprise" with no-fault evictions doubling over the past 12 months.

"We felt it was a real blow for tenants," said Jennie Bibbings, the charity's head of campaigns.

"There are such great benefits in this legislation and we have all been waiting for such a long time for it.

"In our casework, no-fault evictions have doubled over the last 12 months," she said. "From what I hear a lot of them are linked to house sales."

She explained the "toxic" combination of a UK house price bubble and major rules may be "extra impetus to some landlords who are already thinking of getting out of the game."

Image caption, Carl Sully - with partner Siân Davies (30)

What do tenants think?

Carl Sully, 28, said it would have made a "massive difference" to his young family if they had six months, rather than two, to find a new home after being issued with an eviction notice by their landlord in Newport.

"Me and my partner both work full-time including overtime and putting in extra hours," he said. "We have struggled to find anything in our price range, as well as the bond and deposit, on such short notice.

"It has had a massive strain on our mental health, family and money worries as we have two young sons to provide for. It was scary."

Carl said his family eventually needed help from social housing teams and were "lucky" to find somewhere in time.

Research from the Bevan Foundation recently suggested that a rising number of people in Wales were at risk of homelessness because of a shortage of affordable properties.

Data collected from 1,775 rental adverts across Wales indicated only 24, or just 1.4%, were at a price fully covered by the housing allowance.

There were previously thought to be 130,000 landlords but Rent Smart Wales, launched by the Welsh government in 2015 to tackle bad landlords, said the real figure is thought to be only 90,000.

Jeanne Fry-Thomas, a director at Bidmead Cook estate agents in Blaenau Gwent, said many landlords were "withdrawing from the private rental market".

"Many of these landlords rent to people on housing benefit," she said.

"The private rental sector is so bad the number of properties available is dropping all the time. That's why we are seeing rents go up so much, it's down to supply and demand."

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "This type of large reform happens very rarely and we want to do all we can to ensure landlords have enough time to make the necessary preparations and get things right for tenants."

The spokesperson said alongside the Renting Homes Act the Welsh government has launched a scheme offering incentives to owners who do not want to actively manage their property so they can lease it to their local authority instead.