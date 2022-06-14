Wales weather: Hottest day of the year expected
- Published
Wales is on course for the hottest day of the year, with temperatures set to soar.
Forecasters said thermometers could hit 30C (86F) in south-east Wales on Friday.
The hot spell has prompted charities to remind pet owners to keep animals safe this summer.
But the hot spell could be short lived, with temperatures expected to drop again on Saturday.
The Met Office said it expects temperatures across large parts of the UK to rise during the week, before peaking on Friday.
Its deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said temperatures would be "well above average", with the southern half of the UK likely to exceed 30C. Parts of south-east England could even hit 34C (93F).
This forecast has already led to a Level 2 heat-health alert being issued for southern England.
We're still on course for some toasty temperatures later this week! Friday the hottest day of the year so far. 29 or 30C in Monmouth. The hot and humid spell likely to be brief. Turning cooler and fresher over the weekend. Updates on #BBCWalesToday and @BBCRadioWales. pic.twitter.com/Euv2tsbrkv— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) June 13, 2022
BBC Wales forecaster Derek Brockway said he expected "more fine, sunny weather to come this week" before turning cooler and fresher.
While Wales may notch-up the hottest day of the year so far, it is unlikely records will be broken.
The highest temperature recorded in Wales was 33.7C (92.6F) at Machynlleth, Powys, in June 2000.
The summer heatwave of 1976 caused the mercury to rise to 33.5C (92.3F) at Usk in Monmouthshire.
While it will be sweltering across many parts of Wales, coastal areas in the north will be noticeably cooler - with the likes of Bangor only expected to reach 22C (71.6F).
The spike in temperatures prompted the RSPCA to urge dog owners to think about the risks hot weather can have for their pets.
"We have long-campaigned that dogs die in hot cars, but this year we're highlighting that dogs die on hot walks, too," said the RSPCA's dog welfare specialist Esme Wheeler.
"The message remains very simple - never leave a dog in a hot car because 'not long' is too long, and when it comes to walks, if in doubt, don't go out."
The Royal Life Saving Society UK has also issued a plea to those looking to cool off in water to understand the dangers.
"We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer," said the society's Lee Heard.
"It is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months."