Swansea sunbed death: no suspicious circumstances
- Published
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman at a tanning salon, police have said.
Piata Tauwhare was found dead on 28 May at Lextan salon on Carmarthen Road, Swansea, after booking an 11-minute session.
Det Insp Gareth Jones, of South Wales Police, said an independent examination found the sunbed to be "operating correctly with no malfunctions".
"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death," he added.
South Wales Police officers were called to the salon at about 16:00 BST on Saturday, 28 May by paramedics.
Ms Tauwhare was pronounced dead the same day.
'Kindest and purest souls'
Previously, Ms Tauwhare's husband, 23-year-old Ifan Jones, paid tribute to his "compassionate, selfless" mental health worker wife.
Mr Jones married Ms Tauwhare, from New Zealand, in September, before settling in Swansea.
"Anyone who has ever had the pleasure to grace the presence of Piata Tauwhare will know that she was one of the kindest and purest souls they have ever and will ever remember," he added.
Ms Tauwhare's family, in New Zealand, have been raising money to bring her body home.
Her mother-in-law Emma Collyer-Miles said she was "an angel to us all" and that her death will "stay with me forever".