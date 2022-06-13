Some schools in Wales not ready for curriculum changes, says inspector
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
Not all schools will be ready to introduce Wales' new curriculum in September, the chief inspector of education has said.
All primary schools and about half of secondary schools will start changing the way children learn in school from next term.
Head of Estyn Owen Evans said some schools' work was "exceptional", but others needed support to catch up.
One union feared the overhaul will lead to "different educational experiences".
After years of preparation, primary schools will be legally required to introduce the new curriculum for Wales from September.
Secondary schools were given the option of introducing it for pupils starting Year Seven in September 2022 - as originally planned - or delaying until September 2023 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Welsh government said an "enormous amount" had been achieved.
Primary schools were more ready because of the way they work, while it was more of a change for secondary schools, Mr Evans said.
Acknowledging the pandemic had "definitely set things back" and placed a "huge strain", he said the best schools had still managed to think about and experiment with the curriculum.
But he said while the picture was positive overall, it has been mixed.
"We've seen some schools that have absolutely run with the curriculum and are doing some quite exceptional stuff, but we're seeing other schools that are further behind in their planning," he said.
"I think that to a degree is to be expected, but the key now is to make sure that all schools are supported to catch up."
What is the new curriculum for Wales?
The blueprint for the curriculum was first published in 2015 and it has been dubbed the biggest change to Welsh education in a generation.
It is based on six areas of learning and experience, rather than narrow subjects - with the aim of helping children and young people reach four goals - to become ambitious, capable learners; enterprising and creative contributors to society; ethical, informed citizens; and healthy and confident individuals.
While the Curriculum for Wales sets a framework, schools are encouraged to develop their own curricula tailored for their pupils and communities.
But some are worried it does not provide enough structure for teachers and could lead to too much variation in standards.
At Ysgol y Ddraig, in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, the head teacher said he felt the school had made "dramatic" progress in its work on the curriculum.
Ty Golding, who executive head of the school along with Holton Primary in Barry, said he thought the Covid pandemic had put the schools up to a term behind, but was convinced it was right time to go ahead.
"I don't think many school in the primary sector will be far off being ready", he said.
He said the school's work over several years had already paid dividends, with pupils "more engaged" and staff who were enjoying the greater trust placed in them.
"This is not a cliff edge in July," he said.
"This is about us evolving, monitoring and evaluating where we are with our curriculum and then making sure that we're continually refining and developing it."
The curriculum will eventually cover all three to 16-year olds and is due to be rolled out year-by-year, reaching Year 11 in 2026.
The Welsh government has confirmed less than half of secondary schools have decided to introduce the curriculum this September.
Ysgol y Creuddyn, near Llandudno, Conwy county, is one of the schools that has chosen to delay until September 2023.
Head teacher Trefor Jones said the new curriculum was "an unique opportunity" and he wanted to give staff "the time and space" to get it right.
Allowing extra time for parents, pupils and the community to feed into the process would be "really beneficial", he said.
"What we're looking for is that ability to spend a bit of time to reflect on what we've got in place and ensure that we learn those lessons to ensure that curriculum is as good as it can be and as exciting as it can be moving forward."
Head teachers' representatives said they supported the curriculum but were worried about the "distraction" of other reforms.
The workload could be "setting the profession up to fail and have a detrimental impact of the health and wellbeing of staff and learners alike", President of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru Kerina Hanson said.
Eithne Hughes, Director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru called the curriculum "a social movement" and described it as "huge".
But she warned "we should not be looking at a raft of other reforms, for example discussions around changing the school day and year, at the same time".
Another union warned a mixed picture will mean "children in Wales having rather different educational experiences" and some might experience "no change at all".
"There is still widespread concern about the timetable and speed at which the reforms are being rolled out," Neil Butler, NASUWT Cymru National Official said.
"Schools are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic on children's learning and development and there is concern that the addition of the new curriculum on top will exacerbate, rather than help, the challenges schools are dealing with."
A Welsh government spokesperson said they "appreciate the challenges the whole of education has faced during the pandemic" and that's why secondary schools had been given flexibility.
An extra £35m had been provided this year to support the roll out of the curriculum, it said.
"We are excited about the transformational opportunities it presents to change teaching and improve educational standards", the spokesperson added.