Scottish wildcat: Seized Conwy cat not endangered species
- Published
A cat seized by police who believed it was a protected Scottish wildcat turned out to be a domestic tabby.
North Wales Police was told a man had been keeping the animal without a licence in the Conwy area.
It was examined by an expert, who concluded it was a domestic cat which may have some wildcat genes.
Police said "significant fundraising" had been carried out in relation to the cat and a 43-year-old man is helping them with inquiries.
Now extinct in England and Wales, there are believed to be only a few hundred endangered Scottish wildcats left, in northern and eastern Scotland.
They are similar to a large tabby cat in appearance and are believed to be endangered because of habitat loss and being bred with domestic cats.
Environmental groups Natural Resources Wales and NatureScot took the animal from Conwy in February.
An expert in wildcat identification concluded it was a domestic tabby cat which may have a low proportion of wildcat genes - but not enough to consider it a Scottish wildcat.
A NatureScot spokesman said: "In this case the animal was not assessed as being from a protected species.
"While there are provisions in legislation that allow for the caring and rehabilitation of protected species, NatureScot strongly encourage early communication with our licensing team to help guard against any offences being committed in relation to possession."
The animal is being cared for at a specialist facility.