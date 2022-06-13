Pembroke Dock murder: Matthew Harris found hanged in prison cell
A man accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire has died after being found hanged in his cell.
Matthew Harris, 41, of Haverfordwest, was discovered on Wednesday, 27 May and died in hospital the next day.
He was due to appear in court accused of killing Lisa Fraser, whose body was discovered at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock on Friday, 13 May.
His death was confirmed at Swansea Crown Court and the criminal proceedings have now ended.
He also faced charges of threats to kill, robbery and criminal damage to property in Neyland, Pembrokeshire.
He had been remanded in custody at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, Worcestershire, and had been due to enter a plea at court.
However the case can no longer be tried and Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered his death be noted on the case file.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the death has been referred to the coroner in Worcestershire and Ms Fraser's family were being supported by specialist officers.