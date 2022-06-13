Hywel Morgan: Poppit Sands hero 'fiercely intelligent'
Tributes have been paid to a "fiercely intelligent" engineer who drowned after going into the sea to rescue two children who were in difficulty.
Hywel Morgan, 47, was pulled from the sea at Poppit Sands near St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Morgan was understood to have helped rescue children caught in a rip current.
Matthew Mitchell had known him for 10 years and described him as being "wise beyond his years".
"He was fiercely intelligent and an incredible engineer," said Mr Mitchell.
"He was wise beyond his years. I spent a lot of time with him as he had the workshop next door to me.
"He would listen your problems. He would tell you what you needed to hear, not what you wanted to hear. He had such a wealth of knowledge."
Witness Millie Cook said he gave his life to "save others".
Police said Mr Morgan died after being recovered from the sea. Two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
HM Coastguard said an 11-year-old boy, who was bodyboarding, was rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew.
"The thoughts of everyone at Cardigan Lifeboat Station are with the family at this time," the RNLI said.
Mr Morgan, known as Hyw by family and friends, has also been described as a hero by his family.
"Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives," they said in a statement on Saturday.