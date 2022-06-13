Snowdonia climber killed in 150ft Cwm Cneifion fall

The Idwal Slabs are a popular destination for climbing and scrambling

A man has died after falling at a popular climbing spot in Snowdonia.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue was called to reports of a man having fallen 150ft (46m) on Cwm Cneifion on Saturday.

A father and 16-year-old son climbing the Idwal Slabs raised the alarm after spotting the injured man who had passed them earlier.

The climber, who has not yet been named, was flown by Coastguard rescue helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but died from his injuries.

