Llanberis: Electric Mountain demolition set for approval
- Published
Controversial plans to demolish an old power station visitor centre to extend a car park are expected to be approved.
Covid and travel restrictions led to a glut of visitors in Snowdonia over the last two summers.
Overflowing car parks caused anger and concern among some residents.
A plan to bulldoze the derelict Electric Mountain building to create 110 spaces near Llyn Padarn has been criticised, but recommended for approval by Gwynedd planning officials.
The Llanberis visitor centre ran tours of Dinorwig power station and has been shut for more than three years.
Engie UK, the parent company of First Hydro, which runs the site, said work on the power station meant no visits would be possible for "several years".
As a result it has said the visitor centre has no use for them "in the foreseeable future and... is likely to deteriorate over time".
First Hydro submitted plans to Gwynedd council to turn the site into a car park to "help to address the chronic shortage of car parking in Llanberis, which is particularly acute during the summer period, to the benefit of the local tourism economy and... the village".
It said it intended to "make the proposed car park available for local community events, on an occasional basis, throughout the year".
But residents have raised concerns that a site originally earmarked for the community could be put to better use.
"Every time I've asked the question of the council they say that there isn't a parking problem here, only on event days," councillor Kevin Morris Jones said previously.
"So if they turn this site into a car park, it will probably be empty most of the time.
Other residents said they want to see something which could be used by the community at large.
Engie UK said it recognised the role the Electric Mountain visitor centre played in community life and there was "a strong local desire to see the site developed in such a way that provides benefits to the local area".
"We have been working hand-in-hand with community representatives and local partner organisations to establish a suitable future for the site," it said.
Members of Gwynedd council planning committee will meet to discuss the application on Monday.
Officers have recommended approval of the application, subject to conditions regarding noise levels during demolition and bilingual signs.