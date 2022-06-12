Anglesey: 4x4 left underwater after tide comes in
A 4x4 was dragged from the sea after the tide left it under water.
Moelfre coastguards arrived at Red Wharf Bay, Anglesey, just after 18:30 BST on Saturday to find the Volkswagen after reports it was stuck in mud.
The passengers were not in the car and were all safe. Concerned car fluids could cause pollution, a farmer was called to tow the vehicle with a tractor.
But by the time the farmer arrived, it was almost completely underwater.
When coastguards returned at low tide at about 01:00 BST to remove the vehicle, it had already been dragged out using a digger.
Just hours later, at 03:40 BST, Mumbles coastguards were called to a submerged Volkswagen Golf at Caswell beach, on the Gower peninsula, Swansea.
A spokesman for the service said: "Persons were immediately removed from the water by coastguard rescue officers, safe and well, then suitable advice was given.
"We advised members of the public to keep away from the vehicle as it posed a hazard until it was recovered by professionals."
The car has now been removed.