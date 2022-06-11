Cardiff memorial for anti-apartheid campaigner Hanef Bhamjee
- Published
A memorial event has been held in tribute to a lifelong anti-apartheid campaigner who died in January.
Hanef Bhamjee, of Cardiff, was born in apartheid-era South Africa and campaigned against its whites-only rule from the age of 10.
He fled South Africa in the 1960s because of involvement in the student wing of the African National Congress.
Mr Bhamjee was awarded an OBE for race relations in recognition of his fight against apartheid.
Speaking to the crowd of more than 100 people at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, his younger brother Yusef said "H" had begun to "exile himself from me" even before he went into exile from his home country.
He added: "It was only in years later that I realised... he was trying to shield us."
For decades Mr Bhamjee, who was originally from Marikana and knew Nelson Mandela from the age of 15, ran the Wales Anti-Apartheid Movement from his home, with the help of volunteers.
That organisation, succeeded by Action for Southern Africa Wales, campaigned vigorously for an end to racism, colonialism and apartheid in South Africa.
Mr Bhamjee, who was one of the guests when Mandela visited Wales, said at the time, that the then-South African president had "special place in the hearts of Welsh people".
"The anti-apartheid campaign was always very strong here, possibly stronger than in any other part of Britain," Mr Bhamjee added.