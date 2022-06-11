National Eisteddfod: Farmers asked for rocks for monument
Farmers are being asked to hand over spare stones to build a monument to the National Eisteddfod.
The plan is to get 13 of them to put in the centre of Tregaron, Ceredigion, to mark the festival.
Since 2004, the Gorsedd - a society of artists in charge of the event's pageantry - has used fake rocks that are more portable.
But Tregaron council wants something permanent to remember the eisteddfod's summer visit.
Councillor Owain Pugh said: "We're open to getting stones from all over Ceredigion.
"If somebody's willing to donate a stone for the eisteddfod, we're willing to travel to get it."
Mr Pugh said the council was looking for rocks that were about 7ft (2.4m) tall.
While the monument is expected to look like Gorsedd's stones, the bards will not actually be using it for ceremonies.
So the council has asked for the Gorsedd's approval to call it Cerrig yr Orsedd, Welsh for Gorsedd stones.
The BBC has been told the Gorsedd is considering the request.
Owen Jones, of Penlanwen Farm, in Llanddewi Brefi, has donated a stone.
"We've donated this stone because back in the early '80s our family donated the centre stone for the Lampeter eisteddfod," he said.
"It's important because in our lifetime, we might not see the eisteddfod here again. One thing we haven't got a shortage of is stones."
Ysgol Henry Richard pupils Macsen, Ianto, Elin and Delun are looking forward to the eisteddfod, postponed twice because of Covid.
While Macsen was looking forward to the singing and competitions, Ianto and Delun wanted to wander around the maes - the festival field - to see the stalls.
"We've been waiting for the Eisteddfod here for two years, so it'll be really good when it's here after all the preparation," added Elin.