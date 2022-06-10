Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death
- Published
A man has been jailed for four years and six months after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived.
Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021.
Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, admitted at Cardiff Crown Court to owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.
Amy Salter, 29, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for three years for the same offence.
Hayden and Salter had both pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.
Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School in Caerphilly, and died at the scene in a house on the housing estate.
The attack happened shortly after he had left school, around 4pm on 8 November 2021, when he had been playing nearby and then went to the house.
He was mauled to death by the American or XL Bully dog called "Beast" and he suffered "unsurvivable" injuries to the head and neck.
Beast was shot and killed by armed police, who later confirmed that it was not a banned breed in the UK.
'Not good with other dogs'
Earlier Cardiff Crown Court heard that Hayden had bought the dog called Beast on 3 November, and had asked Salter to look after it for a short time - the pair had been friends for around six months.
The court heard Hayden had responded to an advert offering Beast "free to a good home" and that the seller had stated the "dog was not good with other dogs".
Prosecutor Gareth James said it showed there was "an initial understanding that there were some issues with Beast".
The court heard Salter agreed to let Beast stay at her house, and gave the dog food and water, but Hayden was the only one who walked Beast and was given a key to the house to be able to get access.
CCTV was played to the court of Hayden and Beast from outside the Top Stores ship in Penyrheol in the days before the attack on Jack, where the dog jumps up at a number of people, including children.
The dog's strength can clearly be seen as Hayden is, at times, dragged along by the dog, struggling to keep it under control.
Salter is also seen in some of the footage - at one point Beast bites her hand, and when the dog finally lets go, Hayden hits Beast several times on the head.
On 8 November, the dog was walked by Hayden and returned to the house at about 15:00 BST.
The court heard that when Jack came into the house not long after, he stroked Beast's head but the dog jumped up at him and pushed him to the floor. He then began to attack the boy.
A neighbour, Kirk Wiebold, eventually came to help and saw Jack being attacked through a pain of glass in the door.
The court heard that when Hayden arrived at the scene he was "freaking out" and left when the police arrived.
The court heard a crowd gathered outside the house, including Jack's parents, and there was initially some confusion over how many children were in the house.
Police then "had to break the devastating news to Jack's parents that Jack had died".
The dog, which weighed 96.5lbs, was shot dead in an upstairs bedroom. Hayden and Salter were arrested the following day.
Hayden told police "as far as he was concerned the dog belonged to Miss Salter". Salter told police she "felt under a bit of pressure about the set up" with Beast.
In a statement read to the court, Jack's mother Emma Whitfield said there was a "huge rift in my and my family's life and friends of his age are grieving in a way that no child should have to".
The public gallery was full of members of Jack's family.
Salter cried throughout the hearing, with Hayden showing no emotion.
Hayden had also admitted three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
These offences happened between 4 and 7 November, before the attack on Jack, and two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.
Both Hayden and Salter were told they would be banned indefinitely from owning dogs when they are released from custody.
'Heart-wrenching loss'
Judge Michael Fitton QC said Jack's death was an utterly tragic and needless event.
To Salter he said: "You were present when the dog behaved aggressively, in my judgement you knew the decision to keep the dog was utterly irresponsible."
The judge said to Hayden: "You knew the seller was getting rid because it was not good with other dogs, you knew there were issues, it should have been clear that a serious incident was increasingly likely."
Ryan Randall of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Our thoughts remain with Jack, along with his family and friends, who have suffered a heart-wrenching loss.
"Despite warnings from the previous owner, and knowing its aggression, Hayden and Salter left the animal at the house without taking any proper measures to control it, their failure to do so had catastrophic consequences."