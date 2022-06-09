Chepstow: Tribute to motorcyclist killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to "a rock and a beacon of light" who died after a road crash.
Andrew Still, who was from Cinderford, Gloucestershire, died after a two-vehicle crash on the A466 between Tintern and Chepstow, Monmouthshire, at about 13:00 BST on Friday.
The 52-year-old died at the scene of the crash, which involved his motorcycle and a Volkswagen camper van.
Mr Still's family said he was a "ray of light in every crowd".
"He was a rock and a beacon of light in everyone's life around him," they added in a statement.
"He was the kindest, forever loving man and he was my husband and will always be."