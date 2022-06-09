Ukraine war: Refugee mum calls her temporary home paradise
- Published
The mother of a Ukrainian refugee family has described her new home in Wales as a "corner of paradise".
Nataliiya and her daughters fled their home in the Black Sea port city Odesa because of Russian missile attacks.
They were sponsored by Catherine Hummels and her family in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, among the almost 2,000 refugees who have come to Wales.
On Wednesday, the Welsh government announced it was pausing applications to its super sponsor scheme.
"We are grateful to all people in Wales for the warm welcome," Nataliiya told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We are very lucky to live in a riverside cabin. [It's] very cosy and beautiful, clean, a corner of paradise."
She is one of two mothers from Odesa, who have three daughters between them, being hosted since last month by mother-of-two Ms Hummels.
"Our family of four became a family of nine," said Ms Hummels. "We're not living as two separate families, we're just one big family."
Nataliiya said a recent highlight of their stay in Wales was watching Eurovision, something they would not normally do at home.
"We were really excited about [Ukraine] winning Eurovision but Nataliiya said 'we'd rather win the war'," Catherine said.
Despite her relief at being safe in Wales with her children, her homeland and absent family are always in her thoughts.
"We miss each other very much but we understand that this is the only way for the safety of our children," she reflected.
"Here it's very wonderful - wonderful people, kindness, wonderful nature - but home, it's really home.
"It's in my heart and I want to [go] back."
Catherine said her family is already planning for the day when they can visit Nataliiya and Luda's homes in Odesa.