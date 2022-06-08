Jade's Law: Family ask MPs to curb killers' parental rights
The family of a woman murdered by her estranged husband aim to curb perpetrators' parental rights by lobbying MPs in Westminster later.
In August, Jade Ward, 29, was stabbed and strangled in her Shotton home, Flintshire, by Russell Marsh as their four young sons slept.
Marsh must serve at least 25 years in prison as part of his life sentence.
But under current laws, killers need to be consulted on decisions affecting their children such as medical issues.
But Ms Ward's family are now pushing for a law in her name which would prevent Marsh and killers like him from having a say in their children's lives.
An online petition they launched two months ago, calling for the automatic suspension of rights of a parent guilty of murdering the other parent, has gathered almost 120,000 signatures.
Now, several members of Ms Ward's family, including her mother Karen Robinson and sister Philippa, are travelling to London to meet Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami, along with a member of Labour's shadow justice team, to discuss ways they can push Jade's Law forward in Parliament.
'Father has right to veto'
Mr Tami said that as things stood, parental responsibility remained in place when one parent kills the other, and the family or guardians of the children must consult that parent on decisions including health, education and travel.
He said it would be "traumatic" for Ms Ward's family to have to sit through family court hearings with the man who killed her.
"Every time they go on holiday or there's a medical crisis with the children, effectively the father has the right to veto it," said Mr Tami.
"Currently the onus is on the family to prove why his parental responsibility should be revoked, whereas Jade's Law calls for parental responsibility to be automatically suspended in circumstances such as these.
"This is only right, and I will support Jade's family and friends every step of the way."
He has also written to the Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab, calling on him to support Jade's Law.
Previously, Karen Robinson, Ms Ward's mother, said: "Hopefully if Jade's Law gets passed, some good has got to come out of Jade's death.
"And if we can help other families who will unfortunately go through the same, if we can take that added horrific stress off another family, then great."