Fifa World Cup 2022: Wales fans fear being priced out
By Matt Murray
BBC News
- Published
Wales football fans keen to follow the team in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November fear they will be priced out of the tournament.
The Wales football team qualified for its first World Cup in 64 years on Sunday after defeating Ukraine in their qualifying play-off final in Cardiff.
Wales fans may be allocated just 2,500 tickets for each game, according to media reports.
Fifa and the FAW will confirm ticket allocation this week.
Welsh fan Tim Hartley has not missed a Wales game for 20 years.
He booked three flights for his wife and son yesterday along with accommodation in Dubai, with the plan to fly into Doha for the matches.
"My fear is - and what the fans suspected - this is becoming the millionaire's World Cup," he said.
"It's not for the normal fan, it was ill-conceived in the first instance.
"Real fans are being priced out of the game. I read today it's going to be 5% capacity offered to team supporters. Five per cent?
"For the loyalty we've shown Wales and the money we've given Fifa over the years."
Wales will play their group games in Al Rayyan, a suburb south-west of the capital Doha, kicking off on 21 November against the US.
"We're in a 50,000-capacity stadium, so that's 2,500 tickets," Mr Hartley said.
"It's no reward for our loyalty.
"We are messed around by Uefa in the Euros and now we're being messed around again, and why?
"Because someone thought it was a good idea to have a World Cup in Qatar, a country with a smaller population than Wales, with no history or tradition of football and in the winter when it'll still be too hot there."
'Uphill battle'
A decade ago Wales were 117th in the world rankings alongside Haiti and Mozambique. But they qualified for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships.
Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said: "We are the last team to qualify, we're 32nd out of 32 teams. We are facing an uphill battle, to be honest, to get everything done in six months.
"We are happy that the camp is done, that was done back in January, because you have to provisionally book that anyway, but things like ticketing, accommodation, getting our fans there, that's right at the top of our mind at the moment.
"So we're right into preparations on that and we should announce some stuff later this week officially as to how fans can access tickets.
"The way it works with the Fifa protocols is that we only get about 5% of the stadium, which I think... it's a 40,000 stadium and 5% of that is not a whole lot."
Mr Mooney said the FAW would "have to work with Fifa and others to try and get as many tickets as we can for our supporters".
Tournament organisers say accommodation will have to be arranged before travelling out.
It will include hotels, apartments, villas, fan villages and cruise ship cabins, with official accommodation starting from $100 (£80) per room per night.
Flights normally take six hours and 40 minutes from London, but there will be charter flights from Cardiff organised by Welsh travel operators.
Suzanne Cumpston is a travel agent at Sam Smith travel in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan.
"After the fabulous win our phones were quite hot and we had clients come into our offices and enquiring about travelling Qatar and to the World Cup," she said.
"This is the first time the tournament has been held in a Muslim country so there are different rules around alcohol.
"The top tip for anyone travelling is to log on to the Qatar travel advice page as well as Fifa.
"I wouldn't recommend anyone to book a flight only."
Fans will need a fan identification card, which will also act as a visa to get into Qatar, to get into games.
"It acts as visa and allows free travel on match days linking Doha to the stadiums," Ms Cumpston explained.
"You do need to have an official ticket provided by an official provider to apply for the Hayya card.
"There's also considerations around Covid - at the moment you still need to show proof of vaccination and you still need to have a PCR test, but that could change by November.
"I'd recommend fans book tailor-made package where you have your flights, match tickets and accommodation all booked to avoid a hassle and have a stress free experience."