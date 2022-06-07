Cardiff man hurt after being bundled into van at bus stop
A man was found collapsed in the road three miles (5km) away from where he was dragged into a van at a bus stop.
The victim, 35, was sat in Burnham Avenue in Llanrumney, Cardiff, at about 17:25 BST on Monday, when two unknown men took him into a grey van.
Police said he was attacked then found 50 minutes later near Cefn Mably Farm in Michaelston-y-Fedw, Cardiff.
South Wales Police said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
Det Sgt Greg Burns said: "Extensive enquiries to arrest the suspects were carried out last night and these enquiries are continuing today.
"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"The vehicle came from the direction of Ball Road, drove off in the direction of Countisbury Avenue and was later found on fire in Bryncyn, Pentwyn."