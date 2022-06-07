Betsi Cadwaldr health board avoids being put in special measures
Besti Cadwaldr health board will not be put back into special measures despite a series of recent failings.
But Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, in particular its vascular services and emergency care, had been put into "targeted intervention".
This is the second highest level of oversight by the Welsh government.
The health board said providing high quality care and keeping patients safe remained its priority.
It follows criticism of these services in recent reviews, with Eluned Morgan calling them "unacceptable".
In February, she warned "there would be consequences" if she was not convinced the health board was making the necessary improvements or "heading in the right direction" within three months.
The announcement means the health board is now in targeted intervention - one step below special measures - in several areas.
What are special measures?
There are four levels of Welsh government oversight for health boards in Wales.
These are, in escalating order: routine arrangements, enhanced monitoring, targeted intervention and special measures.
An entire health board can be in special measures, as Betsi Cadwaladr was between 2015 and November 2020, or just specific departments.
Targeted intervention is a heightened level of escalation that requires significant action on the part of the health board and is accompanied by continued Welsh government oversight.
Ms Morgan made the announcement about the troubled north Wales health board in the Senedd.
It was in special measures, under direct Welsh government control, for 1,996 days until November 2020.
After recent damning reports, opposition parties said it had been the wrong decision and "premature" to bring it out of special measures.
Ms Morgan said she had not wanted to put the health board back into special measures as she wanted to make improvements with it, rather than by doing things to it.