World Cup 2022: How Wayne Hennessey got his first start in goal
- Published
The man who gave World Cup hero Wayne Hennessey his first start in goal has said he hopes he will inspire others.
Arfon Wyn, Hennessey's head teacher growing up in Anglesey said he was a "quiet boy" without much confidence but was "chuffed" when he was first picked to play for his school.
His performance in Sunday's play-off game earned him high praise.
"I think he saved the game for us," said Mr Wyn former head teacher at Beaumaris primary school.
Speaking to told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said he was "unbelievably proud" of his former pupil.
On Sunday Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958, sparking huge celebrations inside Cardiff City Stadium and beyond.
Ukraine had several chances to equalise but the goalkeeping of Wayne Hennessey helped Wales realise a long-held dream.
Mr Wyn said Hennessey had been a great pupil to teach.
"He was a very quiet boy and he didn't have much confidence. He was full of natural humility," he said.
He felt Hennessey needed an opportunity to boost his confidence and along with the school's deputy head gave him a chance in goal against a local school.
"The next morning he came to school with the full rig-out.
"His mum and dad had been to Bangor and had purchased him the Everton goalie kit and the large gloves and everything," he said.
"He was so chuffed that he got the chance. This is what youngsters need. He didn't look back," Mr Wyn added.
Once his career in football took off, his parents decided to move to Wolverhampton where his mother was from and he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers academy.
Arfon Wyn said he felt proud seeing him singing the Welsh anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, which he had learnt in primary school.
"It's crazy that he's not playing (in the Premier League) every week," he added.