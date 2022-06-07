Nefyn crash: Tributes to 'happy, hard working' Droy, 20
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "happy, outgoing, hard working" 20-year-old who died after a road crash.
Droy - whose surname has not been released - was from Nefyn, Gwynedd, and died after Saturday's two-car collision on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor.
A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries, North Wales Police said.
Droy's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken," and described him as devoted to his loved ones.
They said: "Droy was a happy, outgoing hardworking man who had time for everyone.
"He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face.
"He was in a happy relationship with his girlfriend who he deeply cherished and loved, who were both looking forward to their first holiday abroad together this year."
His hobbies included fishing, music, wild camping and cooking.
"Droy enjoyed travelling with his family and visited numerous countries. Whilst being with the Army Cadets he took part in numerous exercises in the countryside," his family added.
He was known for his "beaming smile behind the bar" to customers at the pub where he worked, Y Heliwr, and he had recently completed a bricklaying course.
North Wales Police renewed an appeal for witnesses to the crash that involved a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion.