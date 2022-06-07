Backing Boris Johnson not easy - Conservative MP Craig Williams
Supporting Boris Johnson in the confidence vote was "not an easy decision," according to one Welsh Conservative MP.
Monday night's vote in the prime minister saw 148 Tory MPs reject him, while 211 supported him.
"I can see 148 is a lot and we've got to rebuild that trust," said Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams.
The result of the ballot was "not great," he added. "We've got to pull the team back together."
Making a decision on how to vote had not been easy, Mr Williams said, but some constituents convinced him to be a "team player".
"There is a lot of work to be done but I'm hoping that we see it as a wake-up call for those who voted in confidence, and a vent for those who clearly expressed no confidence at the moment and we win them back," Mr Williams told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Rather than focus on an internal crisis, he said the party should direct its attention to issues such as food security and the war in Ukraine.
But Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Labour MP for Torfaen, said Mr Johnson "absolutely should stand down".
"He should have stood down months ago and done the right thing," he said, adding it was "an awful situation for the country".
"We've got 211 members of his parliament who are now complicit in his law breaking, saying it's acceptable to have a prime minister who is both law-breaker and a lawmaker."
Keeping him in office is "not the best thing for our country," he said, adding the prime minister had trashed his office.
Bronwen Nash, chair of Dwyfor Meirionnydd Conservative Association, said she could not believe the Tory party was again in the process of getting rid of its "best electoral asset."
'Marmite people'
"We have these rather extraordinary people with this kind of charisma which doesn't really often appear in political parties.
"They are 'Marmite' people, you either love them or hate them," she said.
She believed he would stay on and said he should focus on delivering the promises made in the Brexit vote.
Ms Nash also feared ousting the prime minister would leave the party without an obvious successor.
"The worst outcome to me it that we go into the next election not knowing what we're doing really.
"We won't have time to bed in a new leader and we haven't got an obvious new leader," she added.