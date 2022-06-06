Bristol Channel: Two men arrested after yacht assault reports
Two people have been arrested following an alleged assault aboard a yacht in the Bristol Channel.
South Wales Police were called to reports of a disturbance on a boat four miles off the coast of Porthcawl just after midnight Friday.
A 36-year-old man from Pontypool and a 42-year-old man from Cwmbran were arrested and have been released under investigation.
One person was taken ashore by an RNLI crew.
RNLI lifeboats and coastguards from Barry Dock and Porthcawl initially launched following reports of a vessel unsure of its position.
Once located, a police boat then deployed "specialist marine tactics" to detain the yacht at sea.
The boat, along with a second craft, were docked outside Porthcawl marina in the early hours of Saturday and police enquiries are continuing.