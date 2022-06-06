Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss
A man died of blood loss after being attacked by one of his son's dogs, an inquest heard.
Attempts to stem bleeding in Keven Jones' left leg failed and he was declared dead at his son's house in Holt Road, Wrexham, on 23 May.
During a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin, coroner John Gittins said police were called to the house by ambulance staff.
Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall gave the provisional cause of death as blood loss due to leg injury.
The dog, a two-year-old American Bully, also known as an XL Bully, named Cookie, was one of five dogs owned by Mr Jones' son Josh.
He was in London at the time.
Former lorry driver Mr Jones, 65, of St Mark's Road, Saltney, in Cheshire, was asked to care for the dogs by Josh's wife Chanel Fong because she had to go out.
She said she had heard Mr Jones shout "he's got me", and found him lying on the lounge floor.
Cookie was sedated by a police marksman before being put down by a vet.
The coroner adjourned the inquest until a date to be fixed to allow police to conclude their investigation.