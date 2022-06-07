'Call to action' to be anti-racist by 2030 - Welsh government
- Published
A new plan to tackle racism will make Wales an anti-racist country by 2030, according to the Welsh government.
The Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan will initially focus on "surfacing and tackling institutional and systemic racism" within government by 2024.
After two years, the impact will be assessed and new goals and actions set.
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said it wasn't "just an exercise in saying the right things, this plan is a call to action".
There has been widespread consultation with communities about their experience of racism and the changes they would like to see in society.
The plan has been drawn up by a group co-chaired by Cardiff University's Prof Emmanuel Ogbonna and Andrew Goodall, the Permanent Secretary to the Welsh government.
Six different areas of people's experience of racism have been considered, with action points drawn up in each area for the Welsh government.
They include racism in everyday life, when experiencing service delivery, in the workplace, in gaining jobs and opportunities, the experience of a lack of visible role models in positions of power and the experience of racism as a refugee or asylum seeker.
'People swore at me'
Saadia Abubaker, who is 20 and lives in Swansea, said she experienced racism at school and suffered abuse in the street.
"People swore at me and put the word black in front of it," she said, recalling her childhood experiences.
"Teachers would not pronounce my name and would often shorten it."
"Outside education, when I've been to the beach and park in Swansea, people have shouted racial abuse at me."
Saadia has contributed to the plan as a community mentor gathering and representing the views of young people in different policy areas.
She said many young people had similar experiences.
The plan says previous initiatives have spent too much time "fixing ethnic minority people or communities, not on fixing broken systems".
Ministers have committed to an "appropriate level of resources" across all Welsh government departments.
The catalyst for developing the plan were the death of George Floyd in the USA and the impact of the pandemic on minority ethnic communities.
The plan is needed but the outcomes must be carefully monitored over the coming years to make sure change occurs, according Maria Monstanza Mesa, the director of Women Connect First in Cardiff.
"BAME [Black, Asian and minority ethnic] communities suffer from lots of discrimination inside and outside our communities in all areas of life," she said.
'Specific goals'
"In work, health and education. We are more likely to die in pregnancy and giving birth. The pay gap between white and BAME women is huge."
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said: "We're determined to ensure that this isn't just an exercise in saying the right things, this plan is a call to action, a plan to truly deliver for people from ethnic minorities.
"That's why we have specific goals, aims and objectives, ranging from internal Welsh government practices, to our ambitious policy changes across departments too.
"The actions set out in the plan will help promote a fairer employment market, a fairer education and training system, an equalising of racial opportunities and outcomes in health "