World Cup: The joy and guilt for Wales fans over Ukraine win
- Published
"I cried in the anthem, I cried at the goal, I cried at the final whistle."
Thousands of Wales fans have woken up perhaps still not quite believing Wales is heading to the World Cup.
Like many fans, for comedian and Wales super-fan Elis James, watching Wales' men's team qualify for the tournament for the first time in 64 years was an emotional rollercoaster.
He said while he was overjoyed, he felt "guilt" the team had to beat Ukraine for the place in the finals.
Fans have been celebrating after a deflected Gareth Bale free-kick secured a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Cardiff, sending them to their first World Cup finals since 1958.
Ukraine fans praised the home supporters for an outpouring of love and compassion, saying they never had so many hugs following the result on Sunday, with fans heading across the stalls to show their support amid the war with Russia.
Speaking on Radio 4 on Monday morning, Mr James, 41, said the ongoing conflict gave the evening an "emotional subtext that was unique".
He appeared on the show after TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted that the win over Ukraine was "a momentous win for sure, but also the biggest PR disaster in Welsh history".
"I think what people forget though is that it's sport," said Mr James, a stand-up comedian and presenter, who has also starred in BBC Three's Josh and BBC Wales' Tourist Trap.
"The Ukrainian players would have wanted to get there on merit...they threw the kitchen sink at us, some of the Welsh defensive heroics will live long in the memory."
Mr James said he watched a rousing press conference before the Scotland game, where the Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko spoke of how much qualification would mean to Ukraine amid the war, and moments like that had felt like the Wales' game "transcended sport".
But he added "ultimately there is nothing we can do...it was just a sporting contest".
"I do feel a guilt I wouldn't have felt if we'd have played Scotland or another country...but it was extraordinary," he said.
Like many Welsh fans Mr James had been waiting a long time for Sunday's result.
The presenter of Football Nation said not being able to qualify had "hung over" Wales for 64 years, and in his years following Wales he had experienced a lot of heartache.
"We had this knack of getting to the final game and needing a result, and then not quite getting there," he said of the time before the team eventually qualified for the Euros in 2016.
"So people think of drawing with Scotland in '85, when we needed to win, losing to Romanian in '83 when we needed to win, the play-off against Russia in 2003, there were so many of these."
Wales have qualified for the World Cup. I have wanted this since 1990. I am actually lightheaded. I just can’t process this— Elis James (@elisjames) June 5, 2022
He said that the evening was one of the most emotional moments of his life, adding it had been a "unique experience", adding there was something special about the Wales team, and it was especially special for captain Gareth Bale.
"I've been to a quite few of these games, the last chance saloon, where we needed to win in the final group game," he said.
"The feeling I always take away from these matches is you are watching it slip away from you on the pitch, but it didn't happen last night.
"We've done it, especially for Bale, he's got the full set now, he's played in the European championships, he'll play in a world cup, I couldn't be happier."
When asked what his hopes are for when the team head to Qatar later this year, he laughed, adding "I don't care".