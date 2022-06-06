World Cup 2022: How did Wales celebrate qualification?

Whether you were at home, at the pub, or in Cardiff City Stadium, a whirlwind of emotions were felt across the entire nation on Sunday night.

Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 following captain Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick.

Welsh fans expressed elation for a moment some thought they'd never experience, while many Ukraine refugees felt heartbreak after several missed chances of success.

So how did Wales show up for a moment that's been a rarity in our history?

Getty Images
Wales players celebrate qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958

Cheers of pride began even before kick-off as fans enjoyed a rousing rendition of Welsh football anthem Yma o Hyd from folk singer Dafydd Iwan.

"There was rain and I was soaking wet but wow I have never heard such singing," he said.

"So many non-Welsh speakers came up and spoke to me yesterday, saying how proud they were of being able to sing a Welsh song and being part of this excitement."

He took to the pitch again after Wales' victory to sing with the team as tears fell.

"It was the first time I had shook hands with members of the team and Gareth Bale himself," he said.

"And to see them sing again with this passion. There's something wonderful about football. It's great to be a part of it."

Getty Images
Yma O Hyd, which was originally recorded in 1981 and released in 1983, means "still here" in English

A well-deserved beer for Wales defender Neco Williams after the match...

Where did the rest of the team take the jubilations? Gareth Bale's Elevens in Cardiff, of course.

Osian McGuinness and other Welsh fans joined the squad as they partied after the winning qualification to the World Cup in the city centre.

Fans erupt with joy as Wales finally qualify for the World Cup

Does loyalty to Wales get any stronger than this?

Daniel Cooper tweeted mid-game from Wrexham Maelor carpark saying his partner was in labour with their baby daughter... but he was watching the game on his phone.

Two celebrations are on the cards for this footy fan!

As speculation circles about where Bale will head next after his exit from Real Madrid, Hollywood star Rob McElhenney eyed him up for his Wrexham team...

Minutes after the final whistle blew, Welsh fans swapped shirts with Ukrainians to emulate their heroes on the pitch.

EPA
Wales fans had showed solidarity and support with supporters from Ukraine

A host of celebrities, including Michael Sheen, Gabby Logan and Catherine Zeta Jones took to social media to celebrate Wales' success.

