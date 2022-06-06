World Cup 2022: How did Wales celebrate qualification?
- Published
Whether you were at home, at the pub, or in Cardiff City Stadium, a whirlwind of emotions were felt across the entire nation on Sunday night.
Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 following captain Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick.
Welsh fans expressed elation for a moment some thought they'd never experience, while many Ukraine refugees felt heartbreak after several missed chances of success.
So how did Wales show up for a moment that's been a rarity in our history?
Cheers of pride began even before kick-off as fans enjoyed a rousing rendition of Welsh football anthem Yma o Hyd from folk singer Dafydd Iwan.
"There was rain and I was soaking wet but wow I have never heard such singing," he said.
"So many non-Welsh speakers came up and spoke to me yesterday, saying how proud they were of being able to sing a Welsh song and being part of this excitement."
He took to the pitch again after Wales' victory to sing with the team as tears fell.
"It was the first time I had shook hands with members of the team and Gareth Bale himself," he said.
"And to see them sing again with this passion. There's something wonderful about football. It's great to be a part of it."
A well-deserved beer for Wales defender Neco Williams after the match...
Where did the rest of the team take the jubilations? Gareth Bale's Elevens in Cardiff, of course.
Osian McGuinness and other Welsh fans joined the squad as they partied after the winning qualification to the World Cup in the city centre.
Does loyalty to Wales get any stronger than this?
Daniel Cooper tweeted mid-game from Wrexham Maelor carpark saying his partner was in labour with their baby daughter... but he was watching the game on his phone.
Two celebrations are on the cards for this footy fan!
Currently sat in the car park of the @wrexham maelor watching wales qualify for the World Cup on my phone while my partner is in labour with our baby daughter could be some day this!!! #Wales #TogetherStronger #babygirl #WorldCupPlayoff— Daniel Cooper (@danielcooperwxm) June 5, 2022
As speculation circles about where Bale will head next after his exit from Real Madrid, Hollywood star Rob McElhenney eyed him up for his Wrexham team...
I’ve got a few ideas. https://t.co/hwoPTJYKxU— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) June 5, 2022
Minutes after the final whistle blew, Welsh fans swapped shirts with Ukrainians to emulate their heroes on the pitch.
A host of celebrities, including Michael Sheen, Gabby Logan and Catherine Zeta Jones took to social media to celebrate Wales' success.
🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) June 5, 2022
Speechless. 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴❤️— Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) June 5, 2022