World Cup 2022: Wales manager's pride at qualification
- Published
Wales' manager has spoken of his pride at the "monumental" achievement for the nation after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.
They beat Ukraine 1-0 in Cardiff in a tense and dramatic win after Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick.
Rob Page told his players that he "loves them to bits".
As the reality of Sunday's achievement sank in, many jubilant fans on Monday said they thought they would never see this moment.
Wales will share Group B with USA, Iran and England at the tournament in Qatar, starting in November.
"I was thinking is this a cruel dream that I'm having," Page told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast. "But then you realise that it's reality.
"It's one of those surreal moments when you wake up and then realise that we are off to the World Cup. It is unbelievable."
Wales have reached the World Cup once before - in 1958 under Jimmy Murphy's management. Remarkably, both Murphy and Page are from Rhondda in the south Wales valleys, and grew up only a few miles apart.
"How spooky is that?" said Page. "Two people from the Rhondda: it was written in the stars, wasn't it? It's a special moment for me and my family."
He called the win "massive" for the country, adding: "We've seen the tide has turned slightly with regards to football and rugby.
"I think football has become our number one sport. We'll always be known for rugby, of course we will, but this is massive - it's monumental what we've done."
Page also paid tribute to Gary Speed, who died in 2011 while Wales manager. Speed is often credited with having laid the foundations for the nation's current success, and Page said Sunday's match was for him and his family.
'It was euphoria, a dream'
Ffion Owen, who watched the game in Cardiff, said: "I don't think I had any more to cry, it was euphoria, it was a dream that you can't imagine happening until it happens."
Rhodri Ogwen Williams, who lives in Qatar, said it was an "emotional" moment for him after he lost his father last year.
"I believe my dad's spirit was in (goalkeeper) Wayne Hennessey's hands last night. It was a beautiful, beautiful moment."
Rhodri, a sports broadcaster, said many Welsh fans were watching the game from his restaurant and "everybody is so welcome" to Qatar.
"The Wales fans are going to have the time of their life," he added.
The victory was also marked with sympathy for Ukraine and their fans. Ukraine had hoped to make the final step to the World Cup after reaching the play-off via a 3-1 win over Scotland last Wednesday in their first competitive clash since Russia's invasion.
But their hopes were crushed after several missed chances and a standout performance by the Wales keeper.
Reasons to be cheerful - part 2!— Simon Hart (@Simonhartmp) June 5, 2022
Commiserations to our Ukrainian friends, Wales is still by your side.
🏴🏴🏴🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RazHFJ0nw0
'More important battles on the battlefield'
"[There is] strong disappointment. Many people wanted this victory, this victory was very necessary for the Ukrainian people," said 32-year-old Pavlo, who watched the game from a pub in Kyiv.
"I think the guys have given their all. The statistics show that the advantage was on our side. But bad luck, it happens," he told AFP minutes after it ended.
Another fan said: "The guys fought... and today we have much more important battles on the battlefield."
Ukraine fans had praised the home supporters for their welcome in Cardiff and 100 refugees were given free tickets to see the game.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would be "an opportunity for us to reaffirm our support for Ukraine as it fights Russia's unprovoked and brutal act of war".
There were divided loyalties in one Welsh household on Sunday night.
Svitlana Phillips, who is from Ukraine, said she felt "a little bit disappointed" but Wales were "very generous, supportive and know how to share their win".
Her husband Paul, from Swansea, said there was "quite a bit of rivalry" and it was his wife who "walked out on a few occasions" during the nerve-wracking match.
But Mrs Phillips will now be supporting Wales in Qatar.
Welsh fans at the Hawk and Buckle pub, in Llannefydd near Denbigh, also showed their support by having a whip-round to raise money for the Ukrainian people.
When Welsh celebrations subsided a little at the small Conwy pub, the 25 or so locals donated £200. The money will be given to the Ukraine appeal.